DIFI DISCUSSES FAMILY POLICIES AT BUDAPEST DEMOGRAPHIC SUMMIT

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Budapest, Hungary, 17 September 2023: Contemporary and emerging challenges that affect the lives of families were the focus of the fifth Budapest Demographic Summit in Hungary – with participation from Qatar Foundation’s DIFI at the heart of the conversation.

Discussions at the summit centered around the most prominent results of threats to family security – from the migration crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to the war in Ukraine and the economic and energy crises.

During her participation in a panel discussion on ‘Science and Demography’, Dr. Sharifa Noaman Al-Emadi, Executive Director of the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) – a member of Qatar Foundation – highlighted the importance of family policies in supporting families, and shared how DIFI has worked towards implementing such policies globally.

“Some of the major limitations of the family are related to the lack of work-family balance policies, structured parenting education programs, and declining fertility rates,” she said. “The wave towards individualism must be countered by re-giving priority to the family.”

Dr. Al-Emadi ended her panel discussion by highlighting how “familyist” – a concept which puts the family before the individual – is a solution. Dialogue on ways that political decision makers, religious leaders, scholars, media, and civil society can collaborate and harness the power of science and innovation to support families were also held during the summit, which was themed ‘The family is the key to security’.





