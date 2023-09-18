XTB invites everyone to enter the XTB Universe. New campaign launched in 12 markets.

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) XTB, a global fintech offering online investing platform and mobile app, launched today its brand campaign in 12 markets. New spots take the viewers to the XTB Universe - a world created within the XTB mobile app where users can find everything they need to start investing.

With the new brand campaign, XTB brings investing closer to the viewers and invites them on the journey through the XTB Universe. Iker Casillas, the legendary goalkeeper of the Spanish national team, Real Madrid and XTB global brand ambassador, serves as a guide who introduces and showcases the investment opportunities available through the XTB app. As the viewers explore the Universe, they also learn more about how other people are investing with XTB their own way.

The omni-channel campaign will be launched simultaneously in 12 markets with a presence in VOD/digital TV, out of home media and digital marketing channels. On October 2nd, adverts will premiere on linear TV in Spain and Portugal.

In our new campaign, investors are portrayed as the main heroes of our spots. We learn more about their investment choices and experience. For all of them, the XTB Universe is the place for their investments - said Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB. Whether it’s stocks, fractional shares, ETFs or CFDs - our clients have many possibilities to invest on the go with our app. We’re working hard to add even more market segments and we have just launched a new product for passive investing in Romania that will be rolled out to other markets as well - added Arnaout.

The campaign consists of two dynamic adverts with different storylines. The first spot presents the broad selection of investment products available through the XTB app. The second one reminds viewers that with XTB they can invest in stocks and ETFs with 0% commission*. Both spots are available here […]

For the new campaign, XTB engaged its global brand ambassador Iker Casillas. In April 2023, the company extended the contract with a famous goalkeeper who will continue to promote XTB investing platforms on the key markets.

I’m happy to be a part of this campaign and guide the viewers through the XTB Universe in the new spot. The idea of making many financial products available through one mobile application unlocks the potential of investing that’s now accessible to all - said Iker Casillas, XTB global brand ambassador.





