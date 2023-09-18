Disclosure of trading in own shares - Pre-paid forward agreement on own shares

PRE-PAID FORWARD AGREEMENT ON OWN SHARES

(partial early settlement)

Paris, September 1 8 , 2023 – Ubisoft Entertainment(Euronext Paris: UBI – ISIN code FR0000054470) has decided on September 7, 2023, by virtue of the opportunity offered under the terms of the pre-paid forward agreement entered into on March 20, 2018 with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (the " Agreement ") 1 , to settle by anticipation the Agreement for an amount of 489,547 treasury shares (the " Shares ") out of the remaining balance under the Agreement of 2,245,454 Shares 2 .

The delivery of the Shares (in pure registered form) on September 12, 2023 to Uptevia, is part of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of Ubisoft Entertainmenton July 5, 2022.

These Shares are intended to be used to cover employee shareholding plans.