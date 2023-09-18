Ifua Horváth And Grape Solutions Declare Substantial Agreement

The importance of the strategic cooperation between IFUA Horváth and Grape Solutions implies that the companies agreed to jointly explore the potential of advanced, innovative IoT smart device systems for domestic and global industry stakeholders.

Horváth is an internationally acknowledged consultancy company with more than 1,300 employees in 18 countries, providing professional support to global clients in the financial, business and IT areas. Their Hungarian office focuses on the rise of business intelligence, IoT and sustainability in the oil, retail, banking, energy and telsectors.

"IFUA Horváth is a platform-independent consultancy and consistently tries to propose the most professionally mature solution. Therefore, we work with an extensive ecosystem in the BI field. In this operating model, Grape Solutions' industry knowledge, Microsoft decision support, and IoT technology know-how align with us. For us, it is an asset that Grape Solutions has experience working on projects with large groups of companies, as we work with similarly large clients on varienterprise management topics," said Levente Havas, Partner at IFUA Horváth & Partners Ltd.

Grape Solutions is a prominent software development company in the Hungarian sustainable software market, contributing to companies' data-driven, cost-efficient and enhanced renewable energy operations with their e-mobility, IoT, green energy and building energy solutions.

"Collecting data from smart devices is not enough, we need to create a system for customers where information can address real business failures, most of which increase costs unnecessarily. Detailed knowledge of environmental parameters is needed to use energy-efficient resources, which is impossible without sector-specific knowledge. The collaboration with IFUA Horváth combines the software expertise of Grape Solutions and the corporate governance knowledge of IFUA Horváth, meaning that our services provide immediate contribution in solving complex business problems for our customers," added Szilárd Széll, CEO of Grape Solutions Plc.

Grape Solutions