Pet Dietary Supplements Market Set To Soar To $ 6.3 Billion By 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Pet Dietary Supplements Market
The number of pet owners has been rising at a steady pace in the last few years as a result of the change in socioeconomic and cultural variables.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Global Pet Dietary Supplements Market is on a robust growth trajectory. In this blog, we will delve into the dynamics of this burgeoning industry, exploring the factors fuelling its growth, key market segments, and prominent players shaping the landscape.
Market Overview:
In 2021, the global pet dietary supplements market was valued at a substantial US$ 3.6 billion, reflecting the growing demand for nutritional supplements for pets. Projections suggest that the market is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, reaching an estimated worth of US$ 6.3 billion by the end of the forecast period.
Driving Factors: Several factors are contributing to the remarkable growth of the pet dietary supplements market:
Rising Pet Adoption:The increasing adoption of pets, including dogs, cats, horses, and others, is a primary driver. As pet owners grow more attached to their animals, they seek ways to enhance their pets' overall health and longevity.
Health Concerns:Pet owners are becoming more health-conscifor their four-legged companions. They prefer dietary supplements that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and other potentially harmful substances.
Zoonotic Diseases:The prevalence of zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has raised awareness about pet health. This has led to a greater emphasis on pet nutrition and wellness.
Research and Development:Major industry players are investing heavily in research and development, focusing on natural and organic ingredients to cater to a broader customer base. Collaborations with other companies are also expanding the market reach of pet dietary supplements.
Prominent Players: Several companies are making their mark in the pet dietary supplements market, including:
Bayer AG
Beaphar
Central Garden & Pet Company
Ceva
GNC Holdings, LLC
Makers Nutrition LLC
Neoterica GmbH
Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.
Unicharm Corporation
Virbac
Market Segmentation: The pet dietary supplements market is segmented into varicategories:
By Pet:
Dogs
Cats
Horses
Others (including rabbits and more)
By Supplement:
Glucosamine
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Probiotics & Prebiotics
Multivitamins
Antioxidants
Proteins & Peptides
Others (such as Digestive Enzymes and S-Adenosyl Methionine)
By Ingredient:
Fish, Meat, & Animal Derivatives
Dairy Products & Eggs
Vegetables
Cereals & Cereal Byproducts
Others (including Sugars and Ascorbic Acid)
By Form:
Tablets & Capsules
Soft Gels & Gummies
Liquids
Powders
Others (like Sticks)
By Application:
Skin & Coat
Joint Health
Liver
Gastrointestinal Tract
Kidney Support
Balanced Diet
Others (including Immune Health, Anti-inflammatory, and Medicated Treatments)
By Distribution Channel:
Online (including company-owned websites and e-commerce platforms)
Offline (specialty stores, retail-based stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets)
As pet owners become increasingly consciof their pets' health, the global pet dietary supplements market is experiencing substantial growth. The market's expansion is driven by factors such as rising pet adoption, health concerns, and the prevalence of zoonotic diseases. With a wide range of supplements catering to different pets and health needs, the industry is poised to continue its upward trajectory, promoting the well-being of our beloved animal companions.
