Polar Express Train Ride Tickets Now On Sale

Ride the Polar Express, Phillipsburg NJ
Our famjuggling chefs on the Polar Express
Trips are selling out. A Christmas tradition not to be missed! Looked into all the polar express train excursions for my grandson and this one was by far the best .Will definitely be taking him back again.” - Carol ClearyPHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The original Polar Express Train Ride in the New York Metropolitan area will take place starting November 24th and run through December 17th. Trips run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESSTM for a magical one-hour 30 minute trip to meet Santa. Once on board, your car hosts will work their way through the coach and punch your golden ticket before hot chocolate and delicicookies are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then hear the classic children's book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.
Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell. During the trip, characters on each car lead passengers in caroling and onboard entertainment just like in the film!
While on the train visit our snack bar for fresh hot popcorn and Christmas candy, or do some Christmas shopping in our amazing onboard gift shop filled with Polar Express collectables!
This is a family-friendly event with end to end entertainment at a family affordable price of only $38.00 for a Child and $48.00 for an Adult.
Trips are operated by the New York Susquehanna & Western Technical & Historical Society Inc., a
501 c (3) non profit corporation.
The Polar Express Phillipsburg New Jersey
