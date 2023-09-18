Ice Cream And Chocolate Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Ice Cream and Chocolate Market was valued at USD 103.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 128.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods, the growing popularity of premium ice cream and chocolate products, and the rising health consciousness of consumers. The key players in the Ice Cream and Chocolate Market include Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 103.3 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 128.6 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 3% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Ezulwini Chocolatier, Tiger Brands (Beacon), Premier Foods, Nestle, Oregon Ice Cream, R&R Ice Cream, Unilever, Huguenot Chocolates, Lotte ConfectionaryLtd, General Mills Inc, Honest Chocalate, The Knickerbocker Ice Cream Company, Lindt, Mars Chocolate, Domino Dairy and Ice-cream Company, Mondelez International, Razzle Chocalate, Kenafric Industries, and Paramalat Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Market Drivers

: Ice cream and chocolate are considered to be convenient foods that can be enjoyed on the go. This is driving the demand for these products, especially in urban areas where people are always on the go.: Consumers are increasingly demanding premium ice cream and chocolate products that offer a unique taste and experience. This is driving the growth of the market for these products.: Consumers are becoming more health consciand are looking for healthier alternatives to traditional ice cream and chocolate products. This is driving the growth of the market for low-sugar, low-fat, and dairy-free ice cream and chocolate products.: The rising disposable income of consumers is making them more willing to spend on premium ice cream and chocolate products. This is driving the growth of the market for these products.: The increasing popularity of online channels is providing new opportunities for the sale of ice cream and chocolate products. This is driving the growth of the market for these products.

Market Opportunities

: There is always a demand for new and innovative flavors of ice cream and chocolate. This provides opportunities for companies to develop new products that meet the changing tastes of consumers.: The demand for ice cream and chocolate is growing in developing countries. This provides opportunities for companies to expand into these markets.: Companies can collaborate with other industries, such as the foodservice industry, to reach new consumers and expand their market share.: Companies can invest in research and development to develop new and innovative ice cream and chocolate products. This can help them to stay ahead of the competition and meet the changing needs of consumers.: Companies can expand into new markets, such as the online market, to reach new consumers and grow their business.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

By type, the market is segmented into



ice cream and chocolate.

Ice cream is the larger segment, accounting for a share of over 60% of the market in 2022. The growth of the ice cream segment is driven by the increasing popularity of novel flavors, such as dairy-free and vegan ice cream, and the growing demand for ice cream in developing countries.

By application, the market is segmented into



supermarkets/hypermarkets,

convenience stores,

specialist stores, and other.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets are the largest segment, accounting for a share of over 40% of the market in 2022. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing countries and the rising popularity of self-service shopping.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Regional Analysis of Ice Cream and Chocolate Market:

The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is the largest market for ice cream and chocolate, accounting for a share of over 30% of the global market in 2022. The growth of the market in North America is driven by the increasing disposable income of consumers and the growing popularity of premium ice cream and chocolate products.

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in Ice Cream and Chocolate BusinessIce Cream and Chocolate Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Ice Cream and Chocolate Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Ice Cream and Chocolate Market.

The ice cream and chocolate market is a dynamic and growing market. The key players in the market are constantly innovating and introducing new products to meet the changing needs of consumers. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above.

