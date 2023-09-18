Ice Cream And Chocolate Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
Ice Cream and Chocolate Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2023 – 2030
Market Overview:
Ice Cream and Chocolate Market was valued at USD 103.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 128.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods, the growing popularity of premium ice cream and chocolate products, and the rising health consciousness of consumers. The key players in the Ice Cream and Chocolate Market include Here are some specific highlights from the report
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 103.3 billion
| Projected Market Size in 2030
| USD 128.6 billion
| CAGR Growth Rate
| CAGR of 3%
| Base Year
| 2022
| Forecast Years
| 2023-2030
| Key Market Players
| Ezulwini Chocolatier, Tiger Brands (Beacon), Premier Foods, Nestle, Oregon Ice Cream, R&R Ice Cream, Unilever, Huguenot Chocolates, Lotte ConfectionaryLtd, General Mills Inc, Honest Chocalate, The Knickerbocker Ice Cream Company, Lindt, Mars Chocolate, Domino Dairy and Ice-cream Company, Mondelez International, Razzle Chocalate, Kenafric Industries, and Paramalat
| Key Segment
| By Application, By Type, and By Region
| Major Regions Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
Get An Exclusive Sample of The Ice Cream and Chocolate Market Report at This Link (Get the Higher Preference for Corporate Email ID): Market Dynamics and Factors for Ice Cream and Chocolate Market:
Market Drivers Increasing demand for convenience foods
: Ice cream and chocolate are considered to be convenient foods that can be enjoyed on the go. This is driving the demand for these products, especially in urban areas where people are always on the go. Growing popularity of premium ice cream and chocolate products
: Consumers are increasingly demanding premium ice cream and chocolate products that offer a unique taste and experience. This is driving the growth of the market for these products. Rising health consciousness of consumers
: Consumers are becoming more health consciand are looking for healthier alternatives to traditional ice cream and chocolate products. This is driving the growth of the market for low-sugar, low-fat, and dairy-free ice cream and chocolate products. Increasing disposable income
: The rising disposable income of consumers is making them more willing to spend on premium ice cream and chocolate products. This is driving the growth of the market for these products. Growing popularity of online channels
: The increasing popularity of online channels is providing new opportunities for the sale of ice cream and chocolate products. This is driving the growth of the market for these products.
Market Opportunities Development of new flavors and varieties
: There is always a demand for new and innovative flavors of ice cream and chocolate. This provides opportunities for companies to develop new products that meet the changing tastes of consumers. Growing demand for ice cream and chocolate in developing countries
: The demand for ice cream and chocolate is growing in developing countries. This provides opportunities for companies to expand into these markets. Collaborations with other industries
: Companies can collaborate with other industries, such as the foodservice industry, to reach new consumers and expand their market share. Investment in research and development
: Companies can invest in research and development to develop new and innovative ice cream and chocolate products. This can help them to stay ahead of the competition and meet the changing needs of consumers. Expansion into new markets
: Companies can expand into new markets, such as the online market, to reach new consumers and grow their business.
Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis. The market is segmented by type, application, and region.
By type, the market is segmented into
Ice cream is the larger segment, accounting for a share of over 60% of the market in 2022. The growth of the ice cream segment is driven by the increasing popularity of novel flavors, such as dairy-free and vegan ice cream, and the growing demand for ice cream in developing countries.
By application, the market is segmented into
supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist stores, and other.
Supermarkets/hypermarkets are the largest segment, accounting for a share of over 40% of the market in 2022. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing countries and the rising popularity of self-service shopping.
The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.
Inquire Before Purchase:
Regional Analysis of Ice Cream and Chocolate Market:
The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is the largest market for ice cream and chocolate, accounting for a share of over 30% of the global market in 2022. The growth of the market in North America is driven by the increasing disposable income of consumers and the growing popularity of premium ice cream and chocolate products. Table of Contents for Ice Cream and Chocolate Market Research Report
Report Overview
Market Competition by Manufacturers
Sales by Region
North America
East Asia
Europe
South Asia
Southeast Asia
Middle East
Africa
Oceania
South America
Rest of the World
Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type
Consumption Analysis by Application
Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ice Cream and Chocolate Business
Ice Cream and Chocolate Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
Market Dynamics
Production and Supply Forecast
Consumption and Demand Forecast
Research Findings and Conclusion
Methodology and Data Source
To Know more about this report (Description, TOC and List of Tables and Figures) –
This report is primarily focused on achieving...
To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Ice Cream and Chocolate Market. To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects To study the market by product type and research methodologies To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Ice Cream and Chocolate Market.
Why You Should Invest in this Report
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape. Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations. To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
The ice cream and chocolate market is a dynamic and growing market. The key players in the market are constantly innovating and introducing new products to meet the changing needs of consumers. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above.
Buy this report:
The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.
Note:
– Custom research reports can be available upon request.
– If you wish to request a discount, please refer to the discount link on our website or send an email to .
About us:
Pragma Market Research is a dynamic market research and consulting firm with experienced analysts in variindustries. Our industries of expertise include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles, Chemicals and Materials, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, and more.
Contact Us:
Akshay G.
Pragma Market Research ,
+1 425 230 0999
LinkedIn | Twitter
Trending Reports: The Latest Insights into the Industry by Pragma Market Research
Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
Premium Chocolate Market
Potato Chips Market
Fortified Wine Market
Hemp Oil Market
Instant Beverages Pre-Mix Market
Organic Cocoa Market
Food Sweeteners Market
Protein Bars Market
Sparkling Water Market
Flavoured Water Market
Contract Catering Market
Seafood Market
In-Flight Catering Services Market
MENAFN18092023004660010643ID1107086977