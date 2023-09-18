Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Nutraceutical Ingredients Market size was valued at USD 164.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 234.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. The market is being driven by the increasing demand for nutraceuticals, such as probiotics, prebiotics, and vitamins, for maintaining good health and preventing diseases. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, is also driving the growth of the market. The key players in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market include These companies are investing in research and development to develop new and innovative nutraceutical ingredients. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 164.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 234.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players ADM, BASF, Cargill, DSM, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto, FMC, Ingredion, Lonza, Evonik, Balchem Corporation, Blue California, Kemin Industries, Nutraceutix, Valensa, Kyowa Hakko, Riken Vitamin, Yakult Honsha, and Nestle. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Market Drivers

Increasing awareness of the importance of health and wellnessRising prevalence of chronic diseasesGrowing demand for functional foods and beveragesIncreasing disposable incomesGrowing consumer preference for natural and organic productsTechnological advancements in the nutraceutical industryGovernment regulations and initiatives promoting the use of nutraceuticals

Market Opportunities

Development of new and innovative nutraceutical ingredientsExpansion into new marketsGrowth of the e-commerce sectorIncreasing demand for personalized nutraceuticalsGrowing popularity of nutraceuticals in the healthcare industry

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

By type, the market is segmented into



amino acids,

peptides and proteins,

lutein,

zeaxanthin,

minerals,

polyphenols and flavonoids, and probiotics.

The amino acids segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for amino acids in functional foods and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal nutrition.

By application, the market is segmented into



functional foods,

functional beverages,

dietary supplements,

animal nutrition (for meat and milk), and cosmeceuticals.

The functional foods segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for functional foods that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Regional Analysis of Nutraceutical Ingredients Market:

The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. This is due to the high awareness about the benefits of nutraceuticals and the increasing demand for functional foods and beverages in the region.

Report Overview
Market Competition by Manufacturers
Sales by Region
North America
East Asia
Europe
South Asia
Southeast Asia
Middle East
Africa
Oceania
South America
Rest of the World
Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type
Consumption Analysis by Application
Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nutraceutical Ingredients Business
Nutraceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
Market Dynamics
Production and Supply Forecast
Consumption and Demand Forecast
Research Findings and Conclusion
Methodology and Data Source

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market.

Why You Should Invest in this Report



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

The nutraceutical ingredients market is a highly competitive market. The key players are competing on the basis of product innovation, marketing strategies, and pricing. The market is also witnessing the entry of new players, which is expected to intensify the competition in the coming years.

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

