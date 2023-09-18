Monday, 18 September 2023 10:34 GMT

In-Flight Catering Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald


9/18/2023 2:30:35 AM

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)


In-Flight Catering Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2023 – 2030 Market Overview:

In-Flight Catering Services Market size was valued at USD 8761 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 24150 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The market is being driven by the increasing number of air travelers, the growing demand for high-quality and customized in-flight meals, and the rising foof airlines on providing a better passenger experience.

The key players in the In-Flight Catering Services Market include

These players are focusing on expanding their global footprint, investing in new technologies, and developing innovative products and services to stay ahead of the competition.

Here are some specific highlights from the report
Report Attribute Details
Market Size in 2022 USD 8761 million
Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 24150 million
CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 15%
Base Year 2022
Forecast Years 2023-2030
Key Market Players LSG Group, China Eastern Air Catering Investment Co., Ltd., Dnata, Gategroup Holding AG, Newrest, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Limited, Emirates Flight Catering, DO &Aktiengesellschaft, SATS Ltd., Saudi Airlines Catering Company (SAAC), Flying Food Group, Abby's Catering, Royal Holdings Co. Ltd., and UpperSky Gourmet
Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region
Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa


Get An Exclusive Sample of The In-Flight Catering Services Market Report at This Link (Get the Higher Preference for Corporate Email ID):

Market Dynamics and Factors for In-Flight Catering Services Market:

Market Drivers

  • Increasing number of air passengers
  • Growing demand for high-quality and personalized in-flight catering services
  • Rising foof airlines on providing a better passenger experience
  • Technological advancements in the in-flight catering industry

    Market Opportunities

  • Growth of the low-cost carrier market
  • Expansion of the long-haul market
  • Growth of the e-commerce market
  • Development of new food products and services

    Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

    The market is segmented by type, application, and region.

    By type, the market is segmented into

    • economy class,
    • business class,
    • and first class.

    The economy class segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the business class segment. The first class segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

    By application, the market is segmented into

    • full-service carriers,
    • low-cost carriers,
    • and other.

    The full-service carriers segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the low-cost carriers segment. The other segment includes charter airlines and military airlines.

    The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others .

    Inquire Before Purchase:

    Regional Analysis of In-Flight Catering Services Market:

    The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is the largest market for in-flight catering services, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

    Table of Contents for In-Flight Catering Services Market
  • Report Overview
  • Market Competition by Manufacturers
  • Sales by Region
  • North America
  • East Asia
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • Southeast Asia
  • Middle East
  • Africa
  • Oceania
  • South America
  • Rest of the World
  • Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type
  • Consumption Analysis by Application
  • Company Profiles and Key Figures in In-Flight Catering Services Business
  • In-Flight Catering Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis
  • Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
  • Market Dynamics
  • Production and Supply Forecast
  • Consumption and Demand Forecast
  • Research Findings and Conclusion
  • Methodology and Data Source

    To Know more about this report (Description, TOC and List of Tables and Figures) –

    This report is primarily focused on achieving...

    • To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry
    • To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the In-Flight Catering Services Market.
    • To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally
    • To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects
    • To study the market by product type and research methodologies
    • To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure.
    • To track the competitive advancements in the global In-Flight Catering Services Market.

    Why You Should Invest in this Report

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
    • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

    The in-flight catering services market is facing some challenges, such as the rising cost of food and fuel, the increasing competition from regional players, and the need to comply with strict regulations. However, the market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, due to the factors mentioned above.

    Buy this report:

    The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

    Note:

    – Custom research reports can be available upon request.

    – If you wish to request a discount, please refer to the discount link on our website or send an email to .

    About us:

    Pragma Market Research is a dynamic market research and consulting firm with experienced analysts in variindustries. Our industries of expertise include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles, Chemicals and Materials, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, and more.

    Contact Us:

    Akshay G.

    Pragma Market Research ,

    +1 425 230 0999

    LinkedIn | Twitter

    Trending Reports: The Latest Insights into the Industry by Pragma Market Research

    Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

    Premium Chocolate Market

    Potato Chips Market

    Fortified Wine Market

    Hemp Oil Market

    Instant Beverages Pre-Mix Market

    Organic Cocoa Market

    Food Sweeteners Market

    Protein Bars Market

    Sparkling Water Market

    Flavoured Water Market

    Contract Catering Market

    Seafood Market

    Ice Cream and Chocolate Market 2023

    MENAFN18092023004660010643ID1107086973


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search