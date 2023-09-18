Over 20 die in Bus collision in South Africa

(MENAFN) More than 20 citizens were murdered as a truck crashed into a bus moving mineworkers late on Sunday in South Africa’s northern Limpopo district, regional press declared.



A South African online newspaper cited a regional security firm, Arezwothe Protection Services, as stating that the majority of the travelers in the bus were killed at the incident site.



The security firm declared the incident occurred at about 5 PM local time (1500GMT) between Niani as well as Musina, some kilometers away from South Africa’s boundary with Zimbabwe.



An online magazine for truck drivers in southern Africa, stated that the bus and truck burnt down following the crash as travelers were still stuck in the bus.



Based on a post by Arezwothe Protection Services on X, priory Twitter, the accident allegedly included a bus transporting miners to the Venetia Diamond Mine as well as a truck.



The Venetia Mine, held by De Beers, is the nation’s biggest manufacturer of diamonds.

