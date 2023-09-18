Qu's Young Scientists Centre Wins Seven Awards At Ican 2023, Canada

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University's (QU) Young Scientists Centre (YSC) bagged seven awards including two gold awards, a silver at the 8th International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada, iCAN 2023.

The awards were for projects submitted by QUYSC students. The Centre also won a silver award and three special awards. This win came after stiff competition with 621 other projects from 50 countries.

The iCan 2023 competition is organized by the Toronto International Society for Innovation and Advanced Skills (TISIAS) in Canada. It aims to encourage inventors and researchers with creative abilities from around the world by providing a global platform for scientific competition, serving as a gateway for linking innovative ideas, technologies and solutions.

QUYSC is keen to encourage students to demonstrate their innovative ideas in national and international scientific conferences, to develop and disseminate knowledge, and highlight its importance in scientific research while focusing on the sustainable development of Qatar.

During the competition, students Khaled Al Kubaisi, Khaled Al Midfa, Saeed Al Kuwari and Mohammed Al Khulaifi, from Hayat Universal Bilingual School, won a gold medal for their project 'Innovative Football to Analyze the Players Physical Performance.'

The high school students developed a football that evaluates player performance by utilizing artificial intelligence techniques, to be used in training evaluations. This project was made possible through the student's participation in the Science in Sports program offered by the YSC.

Nouf Al Emadi and Naeema Al Fakhro from Al Arqam Academy for Girls also won a gold medal and a special award, for a project titled 'LiMn2O4-MXene as a new composite material to improve the performance of lithium batteries,' under the supervision of Dr. Abdel Shakour and the YSC. Their project helps in developing sustainable energy systems.

Students Yousef Al Enezi and Mohammed Al Kuwari from Qatar Academy for Science and Technology won a silver award and a special award for a research project titled 'Generating green energy from nanocomposites made of polylactic acid,' under the supervision of Dr. Diba and the YSC. The project aims to use a new, environmentally friendly source of energy by reducing the emission of toxic gases that contribute to the phenomenon of global warming.

The YSC also won a silver medal and a special award for its adoption of developed methods and principles for teaching scientific research methodologies, in a project titled 'An ingeniapproach for teachers professional development based on innovative research-based practices towards promoting the scientific research culture in education.'

Director of QUYSC, Prof. Noora Al Thani, said,“At the Centre, we are keen to provide a stimulating environment for creativity and innovation.

“We also encourage our students to develop, search, and disseminate their ideas and experiences at all levels, since it has a major role in developing the knowledge-based economy of Qatar and achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.”