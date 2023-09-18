Sharjah International Narrator Forum 2023 Begins Today With Qatar's Participation

Sharjah: The 23rd session of Sharjah International Narrator Forum 2023 is due to kick off in Expo Centre Sharjah during the period September from 18 to 20.

Organised by Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the event features the participation of the State of Qatar, over 47 states, alongside more than 120 of a contingent of experts, researchers, and media professionals to pay tribute to human treasures from a wide spectrum of novelists and heritage specialists from worldwide who will transfer their rich knowledge and experiences with others.

Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Sharjah International Narrator Forum, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, said the sisterly State of Qatar will be an honour guest of this year's forum represented by Ali Shabib Al Salem Al Mannai, and the two honorary figures, namely Mohammed Saeed Al Bloshi, and Khawla Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Mannai.

He pointed out that the Qatari heritage will be honoured, along with the efforts being made at the individual and corporate levels to conserve the heritage through the inaugural session of the forum.

The forum will feature 50 outstanding workshops, in addition to a major exhibition titled: plant stories, rich cultural caffe, vital releases, a signature corner for these releases, as well as other events and programs that receive positive feedback and reaction from the attendees, Al Musallam added.

The forum's scientific programme will include nearly ten panel discussions that address topics on protection of Qatari cultural heritage between the individual effort and corporate support, as well as plant stories in United Arab Emirates heritage, in addition to plants in the popular literature, their utilisation in medicines and ornamental works as well as trade and Arab narration.