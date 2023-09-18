Minister Of Labour Chairs Meeting Of Workers' Support And Insurance Fund Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
The Board of Directors of the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund held its second meeting for the year 2023, whcih was chaired by Minister of Labour and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fund H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri. During the meeting, several topics on the agenda were deliberated upon, and a range of decisions and suggestions were considered to augment the Fund's efficiency and impact, subsequently improving the labour atmosphere.
