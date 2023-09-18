NYPD strengthens security before UN General Assembly

(MENAFN) Over 150 leaders of country and administration, in addition to hundreds of ministers, envoys, NGO officials, as well as reporters, are meeting in New York for the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which starts on Monday.



Before one of the most prominent occurrences in the world, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has strengthened security, with many streets in Manhattan shut by setting up barriers for security purposes.



NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban declared on Thursday that units would be sent across the town to guarantee the occurrence's safety.



“Every aspect of our department will be involved,” Caban stated, also saying that “we will be working closely with the Secret Service, the State Department, the FBI and the UN Police.”



The NYPD also urges New Yorkers to use public transportation rather than driving with the aim of decreasing traffic jamming amid the meeting.



The New York City Department of Transportation has released a schedule of Gridlock Alert days until the end of this year. The coned roads and control points are going to start on Monday at 7 AM regional time (1100 GMT) and will carry on until the General Assembly ends on September 26.

