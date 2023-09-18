Nnit A/S: Nnit Presents Financial Aspirations Towards 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NNIT hosts a Capital Markets Day for registered participants today and will elaborate on the New Beginning strategy and present financial aspirations approved by the Board of Directors today.
In the 2024-2026 period, NNIT aspires to:
Generate a compound annual organic growth rate of around 10%. Deliver a yearly average Group operating profit margin of around 10-13% before special items.
The financial aspirations are a supplement to the annual guidance and are based on assumptions of relatively stable market conditions. The aspirations cover the 2024-2026 period and are based on the current 2023 outlook of expected revenue growth of around 15% with an operating profit margin of around 6% before special items.
Presentation material for the Capital Markets Day will be available on NNIT's website prior to the event, and a recording will be made available after the event.
NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and enterprise sectors in Denmark
We foon high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.
We advise and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.
We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.
NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Together, these companies employ more than 1,700 people in Europe, Asia and USA.
