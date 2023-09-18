Vicentra To Present At Emerging Medtech Summit Europe 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViCentra B.V ., the company behind Kaleido , one of the world's smallest, lightest and most precise Insulin Pump systems for treating people with Diabetes, today announced that Frans Cromme, CEO will provide a corporate update at the Emerging Medtech Summit Europe taking place in Barcelona, Spain, September 18 to 22, 2023.

Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, September 21 Time: 3:05-3:14 pm CET (Track 1) Location: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Arts, Barcelona

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Leo Toole at ViCentra.

About ViCentra B.V.

ViCentra, the company behind Kaleido is based in the Netherlands. Our philosophy is to make innovative products that put people first. With our foon diabetes, we develop our products not for patients, but for people. We believe that when products are simple, are designed beautifully, and deliver outstanding results. They provide more user enjoyment and help people live better on their own terms. It was with this philosophy in mind that Kaleido was born. Kaleido is a pioneering insulin delivery system for people with type 1 diabetes. Through its unique pulse technology, it provides extremely precise and reliable delivery of insulin, giving its user the peace of mind and freedom that's often missing for those with a long term health condition. To learn more about ViCentra, visit the Company's website at .

Company Contacts:

Frans Cromme, CEO



Leo Toole, CFO



Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Wood

LifeSci Advisors

