Indrive Rolls Out Its Unique Ride-Hailing Service In Bulawayo Following Success In Harare

Just months after its successful introduction in Harare, inDrive ( ) is proud to announce the extension of its revolutionary peer-to-peer ride-hailing services to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Following an overwhelmingly positive reception in Harare, inDrive is excited to continue reshaping the transport landscape by rolling out its unique "Name Your Price" model in Bulawayo with a zero commission phase, emphasizing its dedication to fairness and transparency in the ride-hailing sector.

With its head office located in California, USA, inDrive's penetration into the Zimbabwean market is a reaffirmation of the company's commitment to enhancing the mobility options available for African residents. Bulawayo joins Harare in the list, making Zimbabwe the eighth African country to experience the innovative platform and one of over 700 cities globally to benefit from inDrive's services.

The inDrive Difference

inDrive's standout feature is its dynamic pricing model that places the power in the hands of the users. Passengers suggest a fare for their intended journey, and drivers can accept, counter, or decline the offer, culminating in a mutually agreed-upon price. This peer-to-peer approach has been a game-changer in challenging unfair pricing practices, with inDrive now boasting over 175 million downloads and standing proudly as the second most downloaded mobility app on a global scale.

Safety First

Safety remains a top priority for inDrive. All users – both passengers and drivers – undergo a stringent registration process. To combat anonymity, only those with verified documentation can utilize the platform, with personal data only shared with authorities upon official request. The platform incorporates safety features such as passenger ratings, travel address alerts, a Safety Center, an emergency SOS button, and a "Share the Ride Route" option. Any safety incidents reported are promptly investigated, with potential mental health support resources made available.

"We are beyond excited about our expansion into Bulawayo," remarked Vincent Lilane, Business Development Representative for inDrive Africa. "Our platform is not just about transport; it's about empowerment, transparency, and reshaping the way we think about mobility. We look forward to offering Bulawayo's residents a safer, fairer, and more flexible transport solution."

