Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications From Atlas Special Opportunities Llc

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, – September 1 8 , 202 3 – 8 . 0 0 A M CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notifications as follows:

Oxurion received a first transparency notification on September 14, 2023, from Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC indicating that as of September 7, 2023, it held 106,332,703 shares of the then outstanding 2,551,311,977 shares, and therefore crossed above the threshold (3%) by virtue of the acquisition of voting securities. See Annex 1.

Oxurion received a second transparency notification on September 14, 2023, from Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC indicating that as of September 11, 2023, it held 69,155,581 shares of the then outstanding 2,551,311,977 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (3%) by virtue of the sale of voting securities. See Annex 2.

