(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining
18 September 2023
Vast Resources plc
('Vast' or the 'Company')
Company Update
Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce an update further to the announcement made on 7 August 2023 regarding the recovery of the historic parcel.
Due to the recent election process over the course of the past month, the Company has been unable to progress the settlement of the historic parcel as it had expected, however, the Company remains confident of finalising the process and it will report further progress to the market.
**ENDS**
MENAFN18092023004107003653ID1107086916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.