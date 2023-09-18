18 September 2023

Vast Resources plc

('Vast' or the 'Company')

Company Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce an update further to the announcement made on 7 August 2023 regarding the recovery of the historic parcel.

Due to the recent election process over the course of the past month, the Company has been unable to progress the settlement of the historic parcel as it had expected, however, the Company remains confident of finalising the process and it will report further progress to the market.

