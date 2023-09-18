Oxurion Receives First Eur 1 Million Under Amended Atlas Funding Program

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, – September 18 , 2023 – 8 am CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, has announced the completion of Tranche 5 of funding under the Subscription Agreement with Atlas Special Opportunities LLC (“Atlas”).

On September 15, 2023, the Company issued 40 convertible bonds with a value of EUR 1 million to Atlas. This Tranche is the first installment of the EUR 3.5 million in unconditional funding agreed with Atlas allowing the Company to reach the topline data of the Phase 2, Part B of the KALAHARI trial, which is expected by the end of 2023.

Under the terms of the amended Subscription Agreement, Atlas has waived the market capitalization and liquidity conditions for up to EUR 3.5 million in mandatorily convertible bonds to be issued before the topline data is received by the end of 2023.

Under the Funding Program, Atlas has committed to 20 million in funding over a 24-month period, of which it has now subscribed to EUR 9 million (leaving a remainder of EUR 11 million of which the conditions are waived for EUR 2.5 million).

Tom Graney, CEO of Oxurion, said :“Given Atlas's steadfast support, Oxurion is confident of reaching the topline data from the KALAHARI trial without the need for additional capital. This trial is evaluating THR-149 vermarket leader aflibercept, and Oxurion hopes to demonstrate the superior efficacy of THR-149 in treating the up to 50% of patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) for whom the current standard of care is suboptimal. We look forward to sharing the topline results from this trial as DME remains the leading cause of blindness for working-aged people and THR-149 holds the promise of addressing this large unmet need.”

