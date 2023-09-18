Next Generation Stevia Market Set To Grow At 9.4% Cagr By 2032 X Herald

The heightened consumer preference for low-calorie and low-sugar dietary choices has fueled a substantial demand for natural sweeteners such as stevia. Additionally, the increasing interest in organic products and plant-based foods is expected to drive a surge in the worldwide shipment of next-generation stevia extracts.

North America next generation stevia market holds a significant market share of 26.3% and a revenue total of US$ 196.6 million.

The Europe next generation stevia market accounts for a valuation of US$ 158 million at present and holds a market share of 21.2%.

The China next generation stevia market holds a market share of 9.7% and accounts for a total valuation of US$ 72.5 million in 2022. The market for next generation stevia in the Asia Pacific region is expected to provide rewarding opportunities owing to the increasing demand for natural sweeteners and the high incidence of diabetes.

Rising prevalence of diabetes, presence of key food manufacturers, and increasing foon health and fitness are expected to be prominent trends favouring next generation stevia market potential in this region.

Competitive landscape:

Next generation stevia manufacturers are anticipated to foon research and development of novel product offerings to gain a competitive edge over other market players. Next generation stevia suppliers are also expanding their offerings by commercializing new products and launching new products to strengthen their market presence.

In January 2021, SweeGen, a company focused on sweeteners, announced that it was commercializing its Bestevia Rebaudioside N (Reb N). This stevia is particularly suitable for beverages and is created from a patented technology from Conagen, a biotech company.

Growth Factors are Majorly Driving Next Generation Stevia Market

Surging Global Appetite for Natural Sweeteners

With a growing foon health and well-being, there has been a heightened awareness of the adverse effects linked to excessive sugar consumption. Consequently, there is an escalating demand for natural sweeteners, offering healthier alternatives to traditional and artificial sugars.

The surge in the popularity of organic and plant-based food products is poised to drive the adoption of next-generation stevia sweeteners, significantly amplifying market opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Escalating Diabetes Rates

Diabetes has emerged as a global health challenge, with its incidence skyrocketing in recent years. This alarming trend has propelled the widespread adoption of natural sweeteners low in sugar and calories.

Unhealthy dietary habits and a rising elderly population are anticipated to further contribute to the diabetes epidemic, subsequently boosting the demand for next-generation stevia extracts in the years ahead.

Arboreal, an India-based start-up focused on providing low-calorie natural sugar substitutes raised around US$ 3.5 million in two rounds of funding. The company aims to develop sugar substitutes that not only taste sweet but also mimic the qualities of sugar in terms of feel and texture as well. B.T. Sweet Ltd., an Israel-based food technology start-up, unveiled a new plant-based sweetener called Cambya, which acts as a drop-in sugar replacer for several applications.

New market players can foon research and development to create novel sweetening solutions and gain a prominent market share in the global next generation stevia industry.

Key Segments Covered in Next Generation Stevia Industry Research

