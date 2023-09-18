Badminton Shoes Market Is On Track To Achieve A Cagr Of 8% By 2028 X Herald

The global demand for badminton shoes is poised to scale unprecedented heights, surpassing the mark of US$ 2,800 million in 2019. This surge can be attributed to the ever-growing popularity of racquet sports, including badminton. Given the competitive landscape of the badminton shoes market, manufacturers are strategically focusing on product innovations to enhance profitability. Among the variinnovation strategies employed, incremental innovation stands out as it carries minimal risk while yielding impressive results.

n 2018, Yonex Co., Ltd. – a leading manufacturer of sporting equipment for golf, tennis, and badminton- made an official announcement of the release of its lightest badminton shoe, namely 'POWER CUSHION AE3' of around 270 grams. This badminton shoe by Yonex can exceptionally absorb the after-impact of badminton footwork whilst offering unmatched flexibility and comfort to the player. This new product not only claims of offering enhanced resilience and shock-absorption, but also promises improved elasticity and agility.

In 2018, Puma SE joined hands with Havas Media, a leading media division of the marketing & communications arena of the Havas group. This is a part of the company's 'over-arching strategy' to introduce major reforms in its marketing approaches, which, in turn, will help in boosting brand-customer interaction and driving sales growth. In 2018, Lotto Sport Italia- a key manufacturer of causal and sporting clothing and footwear- launched one of the uniuque technologies of the company, namely 'AMF – Adapto Memory Foam' campaign in Bangaladesh. As per this campaign, customers making purchases of Lotto shoes worth Tk1500 form any of the flagship stores owned by the company will also get a pair of AMF shoe insole as a gift. This campaign was run by the company with a sole objective of reaping profits via value-added offerings.

Other key players profiled in the badminton shoes market include Co(India) Ltd, Mizuno USA, Inc., Carlton Sports, VICTOR RACKETS IND. CORP, Adidas AG, and Li Ning Company Limited.

Key Segments of Badminton Shoes Market:

By Sole Type



Rubber Non-Marking

By Demographics



Men

Women

Unisex Kids

By Buyer Type



Individual

Institutional Promotional

By Sales Channel



Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Retail Channel

Direct to Customer Third Party Online



By Region

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Growth Drivers of Badminton Shoes Market:



Tremendgrowth in popularity of racquet sports, such as badminton and tennis, in the past decade continues to be a key driver of badminton shoes market.

Consumers, especially professional badminton players, are on a continulookout for modern lightweight & well-cushioned badminton shoes offering unmatched flexibility. This, in turn, is likely to boost growth of badminton shoes market during the forecast period.

Growing foon use of high-end manufacturing technologies and advanced materials is likely to translate into a massive influx of new products with upgraded attributes. This, in turn, is likely to provide a significant impeto growth of badminton shoes market. Increasing availability of affordable badminton apparel and accessories is encouraging consumers from all income groups to make significant purchases. With consumers willing to increasingly invest in high-quality badminton accessories, badminton shoes market is estimated to witness strong year-on-year gains throughout the forecast period.

