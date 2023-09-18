Two Killed By Russian Shelling In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy carried out 92 attacks on the Kherson region in the last 24 hours, using mortars, artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, UAVs and aircraft.
Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Over the past day, the enemy launched 92 attacks, firing 502 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 13 shells at the city of Kherson," he said. Read also: Ukrainian forces hit 11 enemy artillery pieces
Prokudin said that Russian forces had targeted residential areas in towns and villages across the region, a paramedic station in the Kherson district, and the territory and building of an enterprise in Kherson.
Two people were killed and four wounded due to Russian aggression.
