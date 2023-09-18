Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To 272,940

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 4,623 (+3) enemy tanks, 8,834 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 6,027 (+24) artillery systems, 776 multiple rocket launchers, 525 (+2) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,769 (+27) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,462 (+7) cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, a submarine, 8,571 (+34) trucks and fuel tankers, and 901 (+5) pieces of specialized equipment.