Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To 272,940

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 272,940 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and September 18, 2023, including 620 in the past day alone.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 4,623 (+3) enemy tanks, 8,834 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 6,027 (+24) artillery systems, 776 multiple rocket launchers, 525 (+2) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,769 (+27) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,462 (+7) cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, a submarine, 8,571 (+34) trucks and fuel tankers, and 901 (+5) pieces of specialized equipment.
