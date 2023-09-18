Russian Troops Launch Drone Attack On Mykolaiv Region Overnight

"On September 18, at 02:25, the Snihurivka community came under a Shahed-136/131 UAV attack. The wreckage of the downed drone caused a fire in a two-story building, which was promptly extinguished. Nearby buildings were damaged by the blast waves. There are no casualties," he said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.