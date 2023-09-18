Gcc Fms: Iraq Should Address Negative Developments On Khor Abdullah Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers have called on Iraq to take "seriand urgent" steps to deal with the negative developments on the Khor Abdullah maritime agreement, signed with the State of Kuwait, after an Iraqi court's "inaccurate" ruling on the issue.
This came in a statement out of the GCC committee's meeting held at the Omani permanent delegation's headquarters in the United Nations, New York, late on Sunday.
During the meeting, Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah informed the attendees on the latest development on the Khor Abdullah situation.
The statement affirmed that the current development with Iraq "did not serve the relations between the GCC countries and was against charts, treaties, and international agreements including UNSC resolution 833."
The Iraqi federal court decision, on September 4th, included "inaccurate and out of context historical rationale" regarding the agreement signed between Iraq and Kuwait in 2012 and ratified by the Iraqi side in 2013 -- which regulates navigation at Khor Abdullah -- and deposited with the UN.
Last Friday, Kuwait handed Iraq a protest note over the ruling by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, which rescinded the agreement on maritime navigation at Khor Abdullah. (end)
