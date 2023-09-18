Rescue works in Morocco carry on following fatal quake

(MENAFN) Rescue units in Morocco carried on their works on Sunday to look for survivors after the September 8 quake that caused the death of thousands in the North African nation.



Rescuers were able to rescue five herdsmen stuck in a mountainous region in northern Morocco on Saturday, as stated by regional media.



Rescue works, nevertheless, still face some hard land in the damaged districts because of the existence of high mountains, as stated by a Turkish news agency’s journalist.



In an attempt to offer the essential goods for residents, a weekly shop was organized in the mountainous Asni city in the central Al-Haouz district in spite of the devastation triggered by the earthquake.



A blood donation operation was started in Amizmiz city as well, 55 kilometers south of Marrakech, to offer aid for citizens influenced by the earthquake.



Around 3,000 people were murdered as well as 6,125 wounded when a magnitude 7 quake hit central Morocco, southwest of Marrakech on September 8, based on formal statistics.

