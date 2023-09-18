EU Commission leader reveals 10-point action plan to back Italy in Lampedusa immigrant dilemma

(MENAFN) European Union Commission Leader Ursula von der Leyen payed a trip to the Italian island of Lampedusa in the Mediterranean, which has been flooded with illegal immigrants in latest days, and introduced a 10-point action strategy to back Italy.



With almost 11,000 illegal immigrants attaining the island of Lampedusa from Africa to Europe across the illegal immigration path in the Central Mediterranean throughout the last week, which caused a serious condition on the island, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni called von der Leyen, who reached to the island on Sunday morning.



Amid her trip to Lampedusa, von der Leyen went to the island's immigrant receiving facility and encountered with the regional people.



They launched investigations at the "boat graveyard," where illegal immigrants' vessels are placed as well, and at the reception center in the port where immigrants attain.



Whereas Meloni as well as von der Leyen were on the island, there were several stressed times when a set of regional citizens demonstrated the arrival of illegal immigrants.

