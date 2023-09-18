(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Fearfully And Wonderfully Made Conference
Pastor Rechard Larkin Launches the Fearfully & Wonderfully Made Virtual Conference & Also Celebrating his book "What Do I Do Next" Book "Joinat the Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Virtual Conference for a journey of purpose and empowerment."” - Rechard LarkinMILLEDGEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Rechard Larkin, a distinguished Pastor, Educator, Author, Coach, and Executive, is proud to announce the "Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Virtual Conference." This transformative event promises to ignite purpose, boost confidence, and make an indelible mark on ministry. The conference is scheduled for September 27th, commencing at 6 PM EST.
*Unlocking Purpose:*
The "Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Virtual Conference" serves as a gateway to a transformational journey, fostering connections with like-minded individuals and offering actionable insights to elevate ministry. Whether one identifies as a pastor, preacher, ministry worker, or lay member, this event is meticulously crafted to provide freedom from hesitancy and uncertainty.
*Key Highlights:*
- Engaging sessions designed to rekindle passion and purpose.
- Practical guidance and actionable insights immediately applicable.
- A welcoming community of like-minded individuals, united in embracing their divine purpose.
- Empowering revelations equipping attendees to overcome challenges and enhance leadership skills.
Rechard Larkin, the driving force behind this event, brings to the table his extensive background as a pastor, coach, and consultant. His commitment to lifelong learning, reflected in his Bachelor of Science Degree from Georgia College & State University, underscores his ability to impart valuable insights and counsel to attendees.
As Senior Pastor at Mitchell Zion Baptist Church, Larkin possesses an intimate understanding of the needs of his local community, youth, and the broader body of Christ. Additionally, he serves as a Chaplain at The Hancock State Prison, where he provides support to both the offender population and staff. Through coaching and consulting individuals, groups, and organizations in the Middle GA area, Larkin has guided numerindividuals in contributing value to their communities and achieving their aspirations.
The "Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Virtual Conference" is not only about personal growth but also about building a vibrant and supportive community. Attendees will connect with peers who share their commitment to embracing divine purpose and making an impact.
Rechard Larkin's ultimate objective with this conference is to reach a million individuals, men, women, and families, providing them with the guidance and support needed for their success.
*Join Us:*
Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to transform your ministry and life. Register now for the "Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Virtual Conference" at .
**Media Contact:**
Name: Rechard Larkin
Phone: (320) 322-6224
Website: ;
