Ukrainian Forces Hit 11 Enemy Artillery Pieces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update posted to Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched another strike on Ukraine using air-launched cruise missiles and Shahed-136/131 attacks UAVs. Due to the combat work of air defense units, six cruise missiles and six Shaheds were destroyed. Unfortunately, as a result of such terrorist actions by the Kremlin , there are wounded among the civilian population, destroyed residential buildings and damaged civilian infrastructure. In addition, today, Russian occupiers launched a massive missile and air strike using cruise missiles and attack UAVs on the civilian infrastructure of the Odregion. Information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified," the post said.

Ukraine's defense forces remain on the defensive in the east and south of Ukraine, conducting an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and offensive actions in the Bakhmut sector. They destroy the enemy, gradually liberate temporarily occupied territories and entrench themselves on the achieved lines, the General Staff said.

According to the post, more than 35 combat clashes took place on the front line in the past day. The enemy launched 15 missile strikes, more than 70 airstrikes and 47 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Air strikes were carried out in Hirky, Pavlivka, and Popivka of the Sumy region; Nadiia of the Luhansk region; Terny, Torske, Siversk, Vesele, Andriivka, New York, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region; Verbove, Robotyne, and Novodanylivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; and Odradokamianka and Mykolaivka of the Kherson region.

About 80 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft launched nine strikes on concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit two areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, two anti-aircraft missile systems, 11 artillery pieces, three ammunition depots and the enemy's EW station, the General Staff said.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine