Introducing Updated Version Of Thunderbird To Outlook Converter

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Recently ZOOK Software launched updated version of Thunderbird to Outlook converter. It is developed with modern algorithm which makes it more safe and easy to use tool for converting or importing complete mailbox data of Thunderbird to PST file format for Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013 and all below versions. Many advanced features are added in this newly developed software, some of them are mentioned below.
. Quickly convert/import multiple Thunderbird files to PST Outlook in one go.
. Recovers deleted or inaccessible mailbox data of Thunderbird to Outlook.
. Users can import specific mailbox or entire folder of Thunderbird to Outlook PST format.
. There is no need of any technical expertise as it has simple and user-friendly interface which supports both technical and non-technical users.
. It is fully supportable to Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, XP, Vista and all below versions.
ZOOK Thunderbird to Outlook provide effortless solution to save Thunderbird files including emails, contacts, calendars, journals and attachments to Outlook. This tool keeps all the mail properties intact throughout the migration process. It is completely professional tool tany individual user or an organization can utilize this tool.
About Us
ZOOK Software is popular tech brand among home and professional users in the field of Emails migration, Data Recovery, Mails Backup and Cloud Backup. We offers genuine and professional computer software to our customers regarding MS Outlook, Windows, Thunderbird, LoNotes, Exchange Server, Imap, Gsuite, Gmail, Emails management and many more.
