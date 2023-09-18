Softaken Introduced Mail Importer 2.0 Version With New Features

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Softaken is introducing the updated version of the Mail Importer Software from today date. With more useful features of this software, users can directly import local files to cloud platforms like- Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, Office 365, etc.
Latest Features in Version 2.0 of Mail Importer
- Add TGZ file:- In our previversions, users can Import PST, OST, NSF, EML, EMLX, MSG, and MBOX to Cloud platforms. But In our updated version users can convert TGZ files to Cloud mail servers.
- Improved GUI:- In this version of the tool we also enhanced the user's interface making it easy to use and understandable for all types of users whether they are technical experts or not.
- Add Date filter options:- For the ease of users, we also include the date filter options, with the help of these features users can convert select data according to a selective date range.
- Bulk Conversion:- This utility can import multiple local file extensions to the cloud without losing any bit of data.
- Restriction Free:- It can convert any size or no. of local files to the cloud without any types of Restrictions.
Words from CEO
“Our Softaken software includes variamazing features that are valuable to perform Local to Cloud Conversion with attachments. It is very straightforward to work for both professional & non-professional users.
About Softaken
Softaken is a highly notable enterprise offering a vast range of software products to users. It vends with data recovery, data backup, email data conversion, and freeware tools.
