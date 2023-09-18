Aluminum Castings Market Is Expected To Achieve Usd 171 Billion At A 6.2% Cagr By 2033 X Herald

The widespread adoption of aluminum castings across variindustrial and commercial sectors is attributed to their notable attributes, such as high strength and lightweight properties. However, it is the burgeoning utilization of aluminum within the automotive industry that is expected to serve as a primary driver for the increased sales of aluminum castings over the next ten years.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



In a world increasingly consciof environmental impact and fuel efficiency, the automotive industry is experiencing a profound transformation. One of the key strategies driving this change is lightweighting, and at the forefront of this movement is the growing utilization of aluminum castings. With the demand for lighter and more fuel-efficient vehicles on the rise, the aluminum castings market has witnessed impressive growth.

Applications of Aluminum Castings in Automotive Lightweighting

Market Growth and Future Prospects

The aluminum castings market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue. As automakers invest heavily in research and development to create lighter and more efficient vehicles, the demand for aluminum castings is projected to rise further. The market is also poised to benefit from the growing popularity of EVs, as they require lightweight components to maximize battery range.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent aluminum casting providers are increasingly channeling their investments into research and development endeavors to cater to the evolving demands emanating from variindustry sectors. Leading aluminum casting manufacturers are also poised to implement strategic measures such as mergers and acquisitions, aimed at enhancing their market presence and securing a competitive advantage over their industry counterparts.

In November 2021, Pace Industries, a renowned entity specializing in die casting and engineering services, made headlines by announcing its acquisition of a high-pressure die casting facility previously owned by Metal Technologies of Indiana. This strategic move, involving the acquisition of the Jackson Die Cast facility, has effectively enabled Pace Industries to expand its operational footprint and broaden its clientele within the United States.

Furthermore, in February 2020, Tesla, a prominent American electric vehicle pioneer, unveiled its noteworthy investment in the development of novel aluminum alloys designed specifically for die-casting electric vehicle components. These innovative alloys are engineered to maintain exceptional conductivity and high-yield strength. This groundbreaking revelation emerged through a Tesla patent, affirming the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive technology and material science.

Key Segments of Aluminum Castings Industry Research



By Process :



Die Casting





Pressure Die Casting



Others



Permanent Mold Casting

Others

By End Use :



Transportation



Industrial



Building & Construction

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Get Customization on this Report:



automotive lightweighting trends driven by environmental concerns, fuel efficiency, and performance have catalyzed the growth of the aluminum castings market. As the automotive industry evolves to meet the demands of the future, aluminum castings are set to play an increasingly pivotal role in shaping the vehicles we drive and the world we live in.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: