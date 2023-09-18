Aluminum Castings Market Is Expected To Achieve Usd 171 Billion At A 6.2% Cagr By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global aluminum castings market is currently valued at a substantial US$ 93.5 billion in 2023, with a promising forecast to reach US$ 171 billion by 2033, as indicated by a recent research report from Fact.MR. This report anticipates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the coming decade in terms of global demand for aluminum castings.
The widespread adoption of aluminum castings across variindustrial and commercial sectors is attributed to their notable attributes, such as high strength and lightweight properties. However, it is the burgeoning utilization of aluminum within the automotive industry that is expected to serve as a primary driver for the increased sales of aluminum castings over the next ten years.
In a world increasingly consciof environmental impact and fuel efficiency, the automotive industry is experiencing a profound transformation. One of the key strategies driving this change is lightweighting, and at the forefront of this movement is the growing utilization of aluminum castings. With the demand for lighter and more fuel-efficient vehicles on the rise, the aluminum castings market has witnessed impressive growth.
Applications of Aluminum Castings in Automotive Lightweighting Engine Components : Aluminum castings are extensively used in engine manufacturing. Their lightweight nature reduces the overall weight of the engine, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. Furthermore, aluminum's excellent thermal conductivity helps in dissipating heat efficiently, which is vital for engine performance. Transmission Housings : The automotive transmission system is another area where aluminum castings shine. Replacing traditional materials with aluminum reduces the weight of the transmission, resulting in smoother gear shifts and improved fuel economy. Suspension Components : Aluminum castings are increasingly being employed in the production of suspension components such as control arms, knuckles, and subframes. Lighter suspension components improve ride quality and handling. Structural Components : In modern vehicles, aluminum castings are even used in structural components like shock towers and chassis parts. These advancements in design and manufacturing techniques contribute to overall weight reduction and improved safety.
Market Growth and Future Prospects
The aluminum castings market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue. As automakers invest heavily in research and development to create lighter and more efficient vehicles, the demand for aluminum castings is projected to rise further. The market is also poised to benefit from the growing popularity of EVs, as they require lightweight components to maximize battery range.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent aluminum casting providers are increasingly channeling their investments into research and development endeavors to cater to the evolving demands emanating from variindustry sectors. Leading aluminum casting manufacturers are also poised to implement strategic measures such as mergers and acquisitions, aimed at enhancing their market presence and securing a competitive advantage over their industry counterparts.
In November 2021, Pace Industries, a renowned entity specializing in die casting and engineering services, made headlines by announcing its acquisition of a high-pressure die casting facility previously owned by Metal Technologies of Indiana. This strategic move, involving the acquisition of the Jackson Die Cast facility, has effectively enabled Pace Industries to expand its operational footprint and broaden its clientele within the United States.
Furthermore, in February 2020, Tesla, a prominent American electric vehicle pioneer, unveiled its noteworthy investment in the development of novel aluminum alloys designed specifically for die-casting electric vehicle components. These innovative alloys are engineered to maintain exceptional conductivity and high-yield strength. This groundbreaking revelation emerged through a Tesla patent, affirming the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive technology and material science.
Key Segments of Aluminum Castings Industry Research
By Process :
Die Casting By End Use :
Pressure Die Casting Others Permanent Mold Casting Others
Transportation Industrial Building & Construction Others By Region :
North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA
automotive lightweighting trends driven by environmental concerns, fuel efficiency, and performance have catalyzed the growth of the aluminum castings market. As the automotive industry evolves to meet the demands of the future, aluminum castings are set to play an increasingly pivotal role in shaping the vehicles we drive and the world we live in.
