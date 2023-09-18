Russians Attack Sumy Region 34 Times, 179 Explosions Recorded

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the following communities came under enemy fire: Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Esman, Vorozhba and Znob-Novhorodske.

In the Krasnopillia community, Russians launched artillery strikes (15 explosions) and mortar strikes (49 explosions). Additionally, enemy helicopters fired four unguided air-to-surface missiles from Russia's territory.

In the Nova Sloboda community, one unguided air-to-surface missile was fired from Russia's territory.

In the Bilopillia community, Russian invaders fired six unguided air-to-surface missiles from a helicopter and attacked with artillery (11 explosions).

In the Khotin community, the enemy fired six unguided air-to-surface missiles from Russia's territory and launched artillery strikes (10 explosions).

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, Russians opened fire with artillery (18 explosions). One civilian was killed and one injured. Additionally, Russia's aircraft fired six unguided air-to-surface missiles.

In the Yunakivka community, the enemy dropped 29 mines.

In the Esman community, Russia's FPV suicide drone attack was recorded.

In the Vorozhba community, Russian invaders launched artillery strikes (nine explosions). A civilian was injured.

In the Znob-Novhorodske community, the enemy launched mortar strikes (seven explosions) and artillery strikes (seven explosions).