Scaffolding Rental Market Size Estimated To Reach Usd 6.1 Billion At A Cagr Of 6.6% By 2033 X Herald

Safety regulations are a driving force behind the increasing demand for scaffolding rentals that adhere to compliance standards. In 2023, supported scaffolding asserted its dominance by commanding more than 49.1% of the market share. This trend is projected to persist and even strengthen, as construction companies place a premium on safety and regulatory adherence. Consequently, the demand for supported scaffolding rentals is expected to experience consistent and steady growth.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The Construction Boom

Construction projects have been on the rise in many parts of the world. Governments, corporations, and real estate developers are investing heavily in infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, airports, and public buildings. Furthermore, the housing market continues to expand, with a growing need for residential properties, both in urban and suburban areas.

In the wake of this construction boom, scaffolding has become an indispensable tool. It provides the essential framework for workers to access elevated areas safely, facilitating tasks such as bricklaying, plastering, painting, and even maintenance work.

Scaffolding Rental Market Dynamics

The surge in construction projects has led to an unprecedented demand for scaffolding, driving the growth of the scaffolding rental market. Here are some key factors contributing to this market surge:

Strategic Moves by Prominent Players

Leading the scaffolding rental industry are eminent manufacturers such as Ahern Rentals Inc., BlueLine Rental, Boels Rental, Coates Hire Limited, Herc Rentals Inc., Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation, Kennards Hire, Loxam Group, Neff Rental, Speedy Hire PLC, Sunbelt Rentals, and United Rentals Inc.

These industry stalwarts are actively pursuing strategies aimed at diversifying their scaffolding solutions to cater to a wide spectrum of customer needs. This approach encompasses offering an array of scaffolding systems, including supported scaffolding, suspended scaffolding, mobile scaffolding, and specialized solutions tailored for specific industries or applications. Furthermore, these companies are fostering strategic partnerships and collaborations within the construction sector. Such collaborations are proving instrumental in broadening their customer base, accessing untapped markets, and delivering comprehensive solutions that integrate scaffolding with complementary services, such as equipment rentals and construction project management.

For instance, in November 2022, United Rentals, Inc. unveiled a significant development-a binding agreement to acquire the assets of privately held Ahern Rentals, Inc., valued at approximately $2.0 billion in cash. This move underscores the company's commitment to expanding its reach and influence in the industry.

Another noteworthy example occurred in March 2020, when BigRentz, a prominent provider of construction equipment rental services on both national and international scales, announced its merger with Lizzy Lift, based in Chicago. This merger not only augmented BigRentz's client base and product portfolio but also strengthened its network of rental partners, solidifying its position in the market.

Segmentation of Scaffolding Rental Industry Research



By Type :



Supported Scaffolding



Suspended Scaffolding



Rolling Scaffolding



Cantilever Scaffolding

Others (Trestle Scaffolding, etc.)

By Location :



External

Internal

By Material Type :



Wood



Steel

Aluminum

By End Use :



Construction



Industrial Facilities and Manufacturing



Shipbuilding Yards and Offshore Industries



Petrochemical and Refinery



Maintenance and Repair Services

Events and Entertainment Industry

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report:



The global scaffolding rental market is soaring in response to the construction industry's robust growth. As the world continues to build, expand, and renew its infrastructure, scaffolding rentals will remain an integral part of the construction landscape, ensuring safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in projects of all sizes.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: