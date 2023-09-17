Scaffolding Rental Market Size Estimated To Reach Usd 6.1 Billion At A Cagr Of 6.6% By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
According to a comprehensive analysis conducted by Fact.MR, the worldwide scaffolding rental market is projected to attain a valuation of approximately US$ 3.2 billion in 2023. This promising industry is poised for robust growth, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. By the culmination of 2033, the market is expected to ascend to an impressive US$ 6.1 billion.
Safety regulations are a driving force behind the increasing demand for scaffolding rentals that adhere to compliance standards. In 2023, supported scaffolding asserted its dominance by commanding more than 49.1% of the market share. This trend is projected to persist and even strengthen, as construction companies place a premium on safety and regulatory adherence. Consequently, the demand for supported scaffolding rentals is expected to experience consistent and steady growth.
Download a Sample Copy of This Report:
The Construction Boom
Construction projects have been on the rise in many parts of the world. Governments, corporations, and real estate developers are investing heavily in infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, airports, and public buildings. Furthermore, the housing market continues to expand, with a growing need for residential properties, both in urban and suburban areas.
In the wake of this construction boom, scaffolding has become an indispensable tool. It provides the essential framework for workers to access elevated areas safely, facilitating tasks such as bricklaying, plastering, painting, and even maintenance work.
Scaffolding Rental Market Dynamics
The surge in construction projects has led to an unprecedented demand for scaffolding, driving the growth of the scaffolding rental market. Here are some key factors contributing to this market surge: Cost-Effective Solutions: Renting scaffolding equipment is often more cost-effective for construction companies than purchasing and maintaining their own scaffolding. It allows them to allocate resources more efficiently. Flexibility: Scaffolding rental offers flexibility in terms of equipment types and quantities. Construction companies can easily adjust their scaffolding needs based on the specific requirements of each project. Safety and Compliance: Scaffolding rental companies provide equipment that complies with industry safety standards and regulations. This ensures that construction sites remain safe and accident-free. Foon Core Competencies: By renting scaffolding, construction firms can foon their core competencies, such as project management and execution, without the added burden of equipment maintenance and storage. Sustainable Practices: Many scaffolding rental companies are now offering eco-friendly and reusable scaffolding solutions, aligning with the global push for sustainable construction practices.
Strategic Moves by Prominent Players
Leading the scaffolding rental industry are eminent manufacturers such as Ahern Rentals Inc., BlueLine Rental, Boels Rental, Coates Hire Limited, Herc Rentals Inc., Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation, Kennards Hire, Loxam Group, Neff Rental, Speedy Hire PLC, Sunbelt Rentals, and United Rentals Inc.
These industry stalwarts are actively pursuing strategies aimed at diversifying their scaffolding solutions to cater to a wide spectrum of customer needs. This approach encompasses offering an array of scaffolding systems, including supported scaffolding, suspended scaffolding, mobile scaffolding, and specialized solutions tailored for specific industries or applications. Furthermore, these companies are fostering strategic partnerships and collaborations within the construction sector. Such collaborations are proving instrumental in broadening their customer base, accessing untapped markets, and delivering comprehensive solutions that integrate scaffolding with complementary services, such as equipment rentals and construction project management.
For instance, in November 2022, United Rentals, Inc. unveiled a significant development-a binding agreement to acquire the assets of privately held Ahern Rentals, Inc., valued at approximately $2.0 billion in cash. This move underscores the company's commitment to expanding its reach and influence in the industry.
Another noteworthy example occurred in March 2020, when BigRentz, a prominent provider of construction equipment rental services on both national and international scales, announced its merger with Lizzy Lift, based in Chicago. This merger not only augmented BigRentz's client base and product portfolio but also strengthened its network of rental partners, solidifying its position in the market.
Segmentation of Scaffolding Rental Industry Research
By Type :
Supported Scaffolding Suspended Scaffolding Rolling Scaffolding Cantilever Scaffolding Others (Trestle Scaffolding, etc.) By Location : By Material Type : By End Use :
Construction Industrial Facilities and Manufacturing Shipbuilding Yards and Offshore Industries Petrochemical and Refinery Maintenance and Repair Services Events and Entertainment Industry By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa
Get Customization on this Report:
The global scaffolding rental market is soaring in response to the construction industry's robust growth. As the world continues to build, expand, and renew its infrastructure, scaffolding rentals will remain an integral part of the construction landscape, ensuring safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in projects of all sizes.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
Email: