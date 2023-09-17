Egypt Sends Mistral Carrier To Libya As Field Hospital After Hurricane

The Egyptian armed forces said that they are continuing to implement the political leadership's directives to support all rescue efforts in Libya, which suffered from flash floods caused by Hurricane“Daniel”. The hurricane swept through large areas of eastern Libya, killing thousands and leaving widespread destruction.

President Al-Sisi said that he ordered the sending of the Mistral carrier because it is capable of managing a crisis without being a burden on the host country. He said that he hopes that the carrier will provide support to the Libyan brothers and help them overcome this crisis.

He also said that the Egyptian state agencies are following the situation well in Libya, and that they are working to quickly transfer the bodies of Egyptians who died in the floods to Egypt. He also said that they are working to direct the injured to hospitals or the Mistral carrier.

Earlier, an Egyptian navy ship also arrived in the waters of the Libyan city of Derna to help recover the bodies of flood victims from the sea. Derna and other areas of eastern Libya were among the most affected by the hurricane.

The Libyan authorities reported on Sunday that the damage caused by the hurricane in Derna amounted to the destruction of 6,142 buildings, of which 1,500 were damaged. They also said that the total area flooded by water in Derna was estimated at 6 square kilometers.