Precious Flavors Of Liaoning Overseas Promotion Campaign Held To Great Success In South Korea

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENYANG, China, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between September 11 and 13, the "PreciFlavors of Liaoning" overseas
promotion campaign, which was jointly held by the Information Office of the
People's Government of Liaoning Province and the News & Information Center of
Xinhua News Agency, concluded in great success in South Korea. Shao Yuying,
Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Liaoning Provincial
Committee, Director of the Information Office of the People's Government of
Liaoning Province, Party Group Secretary and President of the Liaoning Federation of Literary and Art Circles, KIM YOUNGWOO, former Minister of the
Embassy of the Republic of Korea in China, Sun Wei, President of the China
Chamber of Commerce in Korea, Wang Xiude, President of the Korea Chinese
Chamber of Commerce & Industry
and other prominent Chinese and South Korean guests attended the event. Continue Reading
PreciFlavors of Liaoning
In 2021, the Northeast Asia folk gastronomic culture exchange week campaign,
hosted under the "PreciFlavors of Liaoning" brand, was hosted in the five
cities of Shenyang, Dandong, Panjin, Zhuanghe and Dalian of Liaoning Province.
In 2022, the "PreciFlavors of Liaoning" program landed in Japan and whipped
up a flurry of excitement for Liaoning culinary culture in Tokyo. This year,
the "PreciFlavors of Liaoning" campaign took place in South Korea, where
gastronomy was featured as focal point in varithematic activities such as
"Taste Foods and Make Friends in Dong Seoul University", "Liaoning Culinary
Skills Exchange" and "Dialogue between Liaoning Barbecue and Korean Barbecue".
Guests from different parts of Chinese and South Korean societies engaged in
discussions and interchanges about food, tourism and culture with the event
serving as a bridge of friendship for both sides, while also further elevating
the overseas cultural image and international influence of Liaoning Province.
In the Unique Liaoning Ingredients Exhibition Zone, varihigh-quality
products and specialties from around the province was showcased, including more
than 40 celebrated items like Yuyuan pickled vegetable, Nongfeng rice, Hongqiao
cordyceps militaris, Liaoyang Lingxiushan black chokeberry beverage, etc. The
event facilitated the exposure of Liaoning foods and drinks abroad and
functioned as a platform conducive to the development of the Liaoning F&B
industry.
Image Attachments Links:
Link:
Caption: PreciFlavors of
Liaoning
SOURCE News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency
MENAFN17092023003732001241ID1107086150
