Precious Flavors Of Liaoning Overseas Promotion Campaign Held To Great Success In South Korea

In 2021, the Northeast Asia folk gastronomic culture exchange week campaign,

hosted under the "PreciFlavors of Liaoning" brand, was hosted in the five

cities of Shenyang, Dandong, Panjin, Zhuanghe and Dalian of Liaoning Province.

In 2022, the "PreciFlavors of Liaoning" program landed in Japan and whipped

up a flurry of excitement for Liaoning culinary culture in Tokyo. This year,

the "PreciFlavors of Liaoning" campaign took place in South Korea, where

gastronomy was featured as focal point in varithematic activities such as

"Taste Foods and Make Friends in Dong Seoul University", "Liaoning Culinary

Skills Exchange" and "Dialogue between Liaoning Barbecue and Korean Barbecue".

Guests from different parts of Chinese and South Korean societies engaged in

discussions and interchanges about food, tourism and culture with the event

serving as a bridge of friendship for both sides, while also further elevating

the overseas cultural image and international influence of Liaoning Province.

In the Unique Liaoning Ingredients Exhibition Zone, varihigh-quality

products and specialties from around the province was showcased, including more

than 40 celebrated items like Yuyuan pickled vegetable, Nongfeng rice, Hongqiao

cordyceps militaris, Liaoyang Lingxiushan black chokeberry beverage, etc. The

event facilitated the exposure of Liaoning foods and drinks abroad and

functioned as a platform conducive to the development of the Liaoning F&B

industry.

SOURCE News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency