16Th Jordanian Pharmaceutical Conference Concludes With Call For Supportive Legislation

The conference, which featured over 50 lectures, 15 workshops and discussion sessions, began by presenting the beginnings of the pharmaceutical industry in Jordan and concluded with the achievements of the industry throughout the years, providing a set of recommendations for the sustainable development of the local pharmaceutical industry.

According to the Jordan Pharmacists Association (JPA), the sector's production lines include: Liquid dosage forms, soft gelatin capsules, solid dosage forms for normal and potent products, among other product lines.

Additionally, the total number of registered drugs in the Kingdom to date stands at 8511.

Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Director General Nizar Mheidat said that“the number of locally registered drugs reached 4413”, noting that the pharmaceutical export volume stood at JD601.8 million in 2022.

He further noted that the medical and pharmaceutical products of Jordan reached 64 markets in 2022.

The three-day conference concluded with a number of recommendations including the need to have more supportive legislation for the pharmaceutical industry.



