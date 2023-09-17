House Of Jordanian Family Collapsed In Libya Floods - Foreign Ministry

In a statement, the ministry said that

they received a phone call on Saturday evening from a Jordanian citizen informing them about the incident, Sinan Al Majali, the ministry's spokesperson, said on Sunday.

Majali said the Operations Centre Unit immediately contacted a relative of the family of six, who confirmed that they had not heard from the family since the flooding.

The ministry, in cooperation with the Operations Centre Unit and the Jordanian embassy in Tunisia, is working with Libyan authorities to gather information on the family's status, the spokesperson added.

He reiterated that the ministry continues to call on Jordanian citizens residing in Libya to seek assistance and to contact the following numbers, which are available 24 hours a day: The Ministry's Operations Centre Unit: +962795497777;

Jordanian embassy in Tunisia: +21628585111, +21627111009, +21650474482, +21671780875.

Alternatively, individuals may contact the Operations Centre Unit by e-mail: [email protected] .



