Amman Citadel Lit Up In Celebration Of Sustainable Development Goals

The event was held on the eve of the UN Summit on Sustainable Development and as part of a global campaign to shed light on the importance of implementing SDGs and encouraging all to realise them, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

By lighting the Temple of Hercules at the Citadel in Amman with the colours of SDGs, the historic landmark has become a site to deliver messages to work towards these goals, which reaffirms the UN support for Jordan's pursuit of SDGs through partnership and collective efforts.



During the ceremony, Ritsema-Anderson commended the Kingdom's commitment to SDGs and its efforts to integrate these goals in national development plans.