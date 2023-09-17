Amman Citadel Lit Up In Celebration Of Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Citadel on Sunday was lit up in colours highlighting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during a reception hosted by United Nations Resident Coordinator in Jordan Sheri Ritsema-Anderson.
The event was held on the eve of the UN Summit on Sustainable Development and as part of a global campaign to shed light on the importance of implementing SDGs and encouraging all to realise them, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
By lighting the Temple of Hercules at the Citadel in Amman with the colours of SDGs, the historic landmark has become a site to deliver messages to work towards these goals, which reaffirms the UN support for Jordan's pursuit of SDGs through partnership and collective efforts.
During the ceremony, Ritsema-Anderson commended the Kingdom's commitment to SDGs and its efforts to integrate these goals in national development plans.
MENAFN17092023000028011005ID1107086113
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.