Agriculture Minister Meets With Wfp Country Director

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat and United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Representative and Country Director in Jordan Alberto Correia Mendes on Sunday went over cooperation in the field of food security, food system transformation and climate change.
Hneifat said that the agriculture and food sectors are one of the top sources of income and employment for workers in Jordan, especially in the countryside and badia areas, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
He also stressed the importance of cooperation between the ministry and the WFP to launch an umbrella framework to institutionalise work and enhance governance of "No for wasting food" initiatives.
Mendes delivered a briefing on the activities that are being currently implemented and future plans, which are aligned with national priorities in the food security field.
