Savagely Beaten Trans Girl Leaves Hospital After 20 Days In Coma

After spending a month at the Santo Tomás Hospital, Juan José Rodríguez Pinzón, Estrella, was discharged on Saturday, September 16.

Estrella, emerged in stable condition and was transferred in a vehicle to a

place that was not specified, for security reasons, to continue her recovery treatment.

She will later be taken to her house in the province of

Chiriqui. Estrella, a trans girl, was in an induced coma for 20

days.

Aura Pinzón, Estrella's mother who never lost faith, indicated that she needs help to adapt the room where Estrella will continue her recovery in the coming months. She explained that she would need a special bed, and air conditioning, among other things.

People can help through BaGeneral account 0472979657248, or through the Yappy platform at number 6907-1909.

Estrella was savagely beaten in the morning hours of August 16, on Via Israel.

Her attacker, David Gómez Luna, 35, is detained and was charged with attempted homicide.



