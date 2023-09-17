Art can have a transformative effect on a space and can bring happiness and hope into many lives. We have selected some thought-provoking pieces that capture a range of emotions from the recent pandemic.

Valentine's Day 2020 (2020) Print by Slasky

Slasky portrays this fantastically through his digital printed piece, Valentine's Day 2020, depicting two cherubs wearing nothing but masks. Slasky creates creative, thought-provoking works that bring a modern twist to classic art. The image, like much of Slasky's work, plays on the juxtaposition andntrast between neutrals and brightlors.

Slaskyments that isolation creativityes in many forms and that art is not only based on talent but also evokes thoughts and emotions:

“I find that people often tend to classify digital art as“inferior”pared to other artistic movements of the past. Digital artists are seen as people with“clever ideas” rather than artists who actually“create” art.”

Painting“Now clean” Oil painting by Alexandra Volodina

Another piece of Isolation Creativity Now Clean perfectly captures how easily the extraordinary became ordinary life. This oil painting iltrates how rable masks and gloves now get strung up to dry and often go missing t likemon odd socks. A necessity, but often, a pain.

“Masks and gloves ... have be indispeble, like ordinary socks, without them we do not leave the he, without them we are not wee anywhere.”

Emma, Cardiac Scientist Oil painting by Katy McKidd Stevenson

In this wonderfully emotive piece, Katy McKidd Stevenson depicts the harsh truth behind the pandemic through her impressionistic portrait, Emma, Cardiac Scientist. Katy explains how moved by the image she was and knew she needed to recreate thisVID-19 Art as an oil painting.

“Iw Emma on a Facebook post where she showed her wee tired face with marks left from the PPE she had to wear on the frontline, trying toveVID-19 patients in hospital – she meant to share it with friends and family, but her post went viral. I loved her face and asked her if Iuld paint it, and she kindly agreed.”

Monochrome lockdown Digital Art (Giclée) by Jan Lee Johnson

Monochrome Lockdown is a piece ofVID-19 Art that draws on the idea that everyday life became hazard during the pandemic and that simple pleasures of the outside world, such as sitting on a park bench, were prohibited. We are drawn to the rainbow in the background, making the he glow like a light at the end of the tunnel or a rainbow after the storm.

Although we are still facing a global pandemic and quarantine, sometimes it is difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But we also live in an era of change and artistic expression, and sometimes in the moment, you don't realize that you are part of history in the making.