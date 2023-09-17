Us Ambassador: Qatar Is Leader In Supporting Humanitarian Work Around World

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)ambassador in Doha Timmy Davis has said that Qatar is a leader in supporting humanitarian work around the world and responding to the emergency needs of the UN and other regional and international organisations that provide sustainable humanitarian programmes in many countries of the world.
In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), ambassador Davis said that Qatar's participation in UN programmes is an example of how collective effort can help make a difference in the world, noting in this regard Qatar's continued support for the programmes and initiatives of international humanitarian and development organisations, as well as its efforts and significant contributions in humanitarian and development work.
He stressed that Qatar can do a lot in the UN and multilateral forums to serve humanity.
He emphasised the strength of the strategic relations between Qatar and his country, saying that "our naming Qatar as a major non-Nato ally was an indication of the strength of our relationship, but even more, it was an indication of the strength of our future as partners in providing humanitarian assistance around the world."
He added: "I see our relationship growing not just in ways that are bilateral. But our partnership can make a difference in multilateral settings."
The ambassador highlighted the existing co-operation between Qatar and the UN in all fields, especially in the energy sector, as well as educational partnerships in light of the presence of American universities in Qatar such as Carnegie Mellon, Virginia Commonwealth, Weill Cornell Medicine, Texas A&M, and Georgetown, in addition to commercial partnerships with major American companies operating in Qatar.
He stressed his country's keenness to co-ordinate with Qatar on variissues pertaining to the region and the world. He also pointed to the Qatari investments in manystates and cities in varieconomic and commercial fields and sectors.
Ambassador Davis added: "I have a great interest in Americans understanding Qatar because I believe Qatar is a force for good throughout the world. I believe the current people have a great culture, believe in education, in the same priorities and values that many Americans believe in," emphasising his interest in consolidating and strengthening relations between the two countries in varifields, especially in tourism, educational exchange and other fields.
The ambassador praised the prominent global position achieved by Qatar, saying that Qatar has shown itself to be a very capable and able mediator in crises around the world.
He said that there is no better partner in some of the efforts, whether it's in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and the crisis in Lebanon, Libya and Somalia. "Qatar's mediation has been vital. I would also say that it has been generally well placed."
He appreciated that Qatar's foreign policy is not unilateral, saying "Qatar is looking for partners just as we are. And beyond finding strength in our relationship, Qatar has found strength in partnerships around the world."
In response to a question about the agenda of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, Davis explained that there are many issues that require hard diplomatic work, pointing out that the world will have a clearer understanding of the situation in Russia, Ukraine, Libya, and other issues in the region and the world, which may lead to solutions down the road. (QNA)
MENAFN17092023000067011011ID1107086084
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.