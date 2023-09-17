Short-Range Drone Package Delivery Market Product Development Strategies By Prominent Players

Allied Market Research - Logo

Short-Range Drone Package Delivery Market by Duration , Short Duration , by Package Size and by Solution

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global short-range drone package delivery market is experiencing a significant growth due to demand for faster delivery system. Short-range drone package delivery is delivery service of packages, food, and other products after their online purchase using drones over short distances, less than 25 KM, in a single charge. Drone package delivery is being used by major retail and logistics companies around the world such as Amazon and Dominos to deliver products hassle free to the consumers. Further, the major retailers such as Walmart are testing drone delivery services and drone delivery systems to achieve a profitable last mile delivery and provide better buyer experience.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay indoors to comply with government enforced lockdown all over the world to slow down the spread of the virus.

Drone package delivery system has witnessed an upsurge since the implementation of the lockdown to deliver the essentials such as food and medicine to customers as their homes.

Drone manufacturers are however facing production down time due to lack of site of access restrictions and supply chain disruption of drone components due to government measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The drone delivery service providers are unable to procure more drones from the drone manufacturers to keep up with the demand for drone package delivery.

Drone usage for street surveillance by police to maintain public order has also witnessed a huge increase since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Surge in usage of inteof things (IoT) in drone delivery system, increase in demand for faster delivery, and rise in carbon emission-free transport solutions are the factors that drive the global drone package delivery market. However, limited drone operability in harsh weather and near high-rise buildings hinder the market growth. On the contrary, developments in drone technology, reduced cost for consumers, and addition of giant market players in drone delivery ecosystem present new pathways in the industry.

The global drone package delivery market trends are as follows:

Demand for faster delivery

The growing competition in e-commerce has increased the demand for faster delivery. For instance, in 2020, Swiggy (food delivery company based in Bengaluru, India) partnered with drone and ANRA Technologies (traffic management solution provider headquartered in Washington DC, US) to test beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drones for deliveries. ANRA-led consortium which includes Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar (engineering college in Punjab, India) and BetterDrones (drone training service provider headquartered in UP, India) have collaborated to start pilots on delivering consumable items on-demand to residents in and around IIT, Ropar campus. Swiggy customers in the camwill be able to place on-demand orders for snacks, food items, beverages and other essentials using the Swiggy app powered by the ANRA Technologies' SmartSkies platform. Such demand for faster delivery is expected to drive the global short-range drone package delivery market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global short-range drone package delivery industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global short-range drone package delivery market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global short-range drone package delivery market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global short-range drone package delivery market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the short-range drone package delivery market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the short-range drone package delivery market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Short-Range Drone Package Delivery Market Report Highlights

Key Market Players : United Parcel Service of America Inc., Boeing, BIZZBY., Zipline, DHL International GmbH, Cheetah Logistics Technology, FedEx, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., AmazonInc., Drone Scan

By Duration : Long Duration (>30 Minutes), Short Duration (<30 Minutes)

By Package Size : < 2 Kilograms, 2 – 5 Kilograms, > 5 Kilograms

By Solution : Service, Software, Platform, Infrastructure

By Region : North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East Africa



