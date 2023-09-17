Pli In The Works For Heavy Equipment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Union government is working on a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth ₹12,000 crore for heavy machinery used in mining and construction, two people aware of the development said.
