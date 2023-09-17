(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Love Like You've Never Been Hurt by Bertha Winson
Renowned Evangelist Bertha D. Winston to Share Financial Empowerment Wisdom at Author Allstars Conference in Atlanta, GA, Dec 14-16, 2023. Unlock your financial potential with Bertha D. Winston's wisdom.” - Author Allstars ConferenceATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Bertha D. Winston to Inspire Audiences at Author Allstars Conference in Atlanta, GA
Washington, D.C. - Get ready to be inspired and empowered by Bertha D. Winston, a distinguished Evangelist and founder of The Winston Experience Company and Destined2Millions Company, as she takes the stage at the highly anticipated Author Allstars Conference. The event is scheduled to be held from December 14 to 16, 2023, in vibrant Atlanta, GA.
Winston, a seasoned Radio Personality and Worship Leader, will bring her unique blend of wisdom and experience to the conference. With an impressive background as a devoted wife, mother, entrepreneur, and co-author of multiple anthologies, including her newly released "Love Like You've Never Been Hurt," she is poised to captivate audiences with her message of personal growth and financial empowerment .
At the conference, Winston will delve into topics such as credit repair, effective recordkeeping, and debt elimination, providing attendees with actionable strategies to improve their financial well-being.
The Author Allstars Conference promises a dynamic platform for networking, learning, and growth, making it a must-attend event for authors, speakers, coaches, and entrepreneurs seeking to amplify their impact.
For more information about Bertha D. Winston and her journey, visit .
Bertha D. Winston and a lineup of exceptional speakers in Atlanta, GA, from December 14 to 16, 2023, to experience transformation and empowerment like never before.
Media Contact:
Bertha Winston
202-503-8491
Bertha Winston
+1 202-503-8491
emailhere
Destined2Millions
