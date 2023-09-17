(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Wallet-On-SIM. Like Wearing Digital Armor.
The Face Of The Future
Donning Digital Armor in the 21st Century
HONG KONG, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Jellyfish Mobile Unveils Wallet-On-SIM's Robust Security Features.
In an era where digital security is paramount, Jellyfish Mobile is proud to announce the latest advancements in its Wallet-On-SIM technology, setting new standards for mobile-based asset protection. This innovative technology provides users with a multifaceted approach to security, ensuring their digital assets and identities remain safeguarded.
**True Privacy Cold Wallet:**
Jellyfish Mobile's Wallet-On-SIM takes security to a new level by isolating the cold wallet from the host device's operating system. This isolation creates an untouchable environment within your mobile device, offering a robust defense against external threats.
**Secure Boot Process:**
The Wallet-On-SIM incorporates a secure boot process that guarantees the integrity of the software running on users' devices. Unauthorized modifications or intrusions are effectively thwarted, reinforcing user confidence in the impregnability of their digital defense.
**Remote Management (OTA):**
Through Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, Jellyfish Mobile ensures that users receive the latest security patches and policy enforcement updates seamlessly. This feature acts continuously 24hrs a day, reinforcing your mobile security.
**& ECC Cryptography:**
Jellyfish Mobile employs robust cryptographic techniques, including (Rivest–Shamir–Adleman) and ECC (Elliptic Curve Cryptography) algorithms, to establish secure digital signatures and facilitate a robust handshake between users' mobile devices and the network. These cryptographic methods serve as formidable barriers around users' digital holdings.
**AES128 Encryption:**
Within Jellyfish Mobile's Wallet-On-SIM, data is fortified with state-of-the-art AES128 encryption technology, ensuring that sensitive information remains locked securely. This encryption protects your assets with an unbreakable digital code.
**SIM Swap Prevention:**
In light of the rising threat of SIM swap attacks, Jellyfish Mobile's Wallet-On-SIM is fortified with SIM swap prevention. This technology ensures that SIMs can only be recovered through seed keys generated upon SIM activation, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access.
**Cold Wallet Address Obfuscation:**
Jellyfish Mobile enhances user privacy through cold wallet address obfuscation. This feature conceals cold wallet addresses, making them nearly impossible for cybercriminals to trace.
These advancements in Wallet-On-SIM technology solidify Jellyfish Mobile's commitment to providing users with the utmost security and privacy for their digital assets and identities. In a world brimming with digital threats, these security measures stand as a breakthrough in security innovation for all inteand blockchain users.
