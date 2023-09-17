Czechia Donates 45 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine's Energy Sector

That's according to the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

Deputy Minister Yaroslav Demchenkov held a meeting with the Czech government delegation, including Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Ukraine Radek Matula, the Government Envoy for Reconstruction of Ukraine with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Tomáš Kopečný, and the National Security Advisor at the Office of the Government of the Czech Republic Tomáš Pojar.

Demchenkov briefed his counterparts on the current situation of the Ukrainian energy sector, as well as the progress of repair and restoration works in preparation for the next heating season.

The deputy minister thanked the Czech Republic for the assistance provided to the Ukrainian energy sector and emphasized the urgent needs of energy companies.

"Twelve shipments of humanitarian aid with a total weight of about 45 tons have already arrived in Ukraine from the Czech Republic, including electric current transformers, voltage transformers, cars, as well as other equipment necessary for carrying out restoration work on objects that were subjected to Russian attacks," the report said.

At the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the issues of deepening cooperation in the field of renewable and nuclear energy. The Czech side confirmed its interest in the implementation of projects related to the recovery and development of the Ukrainian energy sector, including in the field of wind and solar energy. They also discussed the preparation of a corresponding memorandum between the two countries, which will serve as a signal for businesses and private capital to participate in relevant joint projects.

The participants also confirmed their mutual interest in the development of cooperation in the hydrogen industry. In particular, joint studies of the gas transport network between Ukraine, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic for hydrogen transmission, its use for industry and other consumers in these countries and, in the future, Germany, were discussed.

The parties also discussed the prospects of cooperation in the nuclear industry and at the international level to ensure nuclear and radiation safety.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, said his country would support Ukraine on the path to achieving peace, which is possible only on Ukrainian terms and principles of international law.