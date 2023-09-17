Iran Revokes Iaea Inspectors' Licenses Amid Western Pressure

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Iran has
revoked the licenses of several inspectors from International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in response to political pressure from
Western countries on the IAEA, Spokesman for Iranian Ministry of
Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said, Trend reports.
According to Kanaani, Iran had previously cautioned against
political pressures on the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA) due to concerns about the agency's misuse by other
nations.
On September 16, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced
that Iran has revoked the licenses of one-third of IAEA's core
inspection team assigned to Iran.
“Iran has expressed its expectation that Western countries
should abstain from misusing international organizations like the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and should instead foster
an environment conducive to the professional and unbiased
functioning of such organizations,” he said.
The spokesman also pointed out that Iran will maintain its
constructive engagement with the agency in line with the terms of
the agreements, emphasizing the need for IAEA's objectivity.
Iran states that it cooperates with the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) in only two frameworks: the Non-Proliferation
of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the safeguards rules.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian
parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of
additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the
nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA
decreased by 20–30 percent.
On May 8, 2018, theannounced its withdrawal from the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group
(Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed
new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports
and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions
have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
In discussions on nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to
achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by theand Western
countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the
abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return,
theand Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic
bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the
level of uranium enrichment.
